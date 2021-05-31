Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texans remember fallen service members at Memorial Day services

Memorial Day 2021
Memorial Day 2021(WYMT)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several services to honor fallen service members are set to take place across East Texas this Memorial Day.

In Tyler, U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert and State Rep. Matt Schaeffer are set to attend the annual service at the Tyler Memorial Funeral Home. The service is set to begin at 11 a.m.

In Henderson, VFW Post 8535 will host a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Rusk County Courthouse.

Veterans will also host services in Carthage at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Panola County Veterans Memorial on N. Shelby Street. The memorial is located next to the Old Jail Museum. This year’s featured guest speaker will be Lt. Com. U.S. Navy (Retired) Phillip Verhalen.

The Kilgore War Veterans Association also hosted their annual ceremony Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Harris Street Veterans Park.

