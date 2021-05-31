Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Expect a mix of clouds and sun today with temperatures warming into the lower 80s this afternoon and  light east and southeast winds.  A couple of isolated showers are possible north of I-20, but not much rain is expected.  There is only a slight chance for rain during the day today, but those chances increase this evening and become likely overnight.  The rest of the forecast will be off and on showers and thunderstorms.  Expect chances each afternoon and evening with a few lasting overnight into the morning hours.  The unsettled forecast will continue through the week, but the clouds and rain chances will at least keep temperatures below average for this time of the year.

