Former Midland Lee receiver charged with Dallas-area murder

Evan McMaryion
Evan McMaryion(DeSoto Police Department)
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DESOTO, Texas (KOSA) - Former Lee High School football player Evan McMaryion was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to DeSoto police.

The 19-year-old McMaryion last played receiver for the Rebels in the fall of 2019.

Police said the victims, Randall Thornhill, 34, and Heather French, 29, were waiting in their car at the gate of a ranch on May 15.

According to police, investigators believe McMaryion was attempting to carjack the victims when he shot them. Thornhill was pronounced dead at a hospital, while French was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A 5-year-old child was also found uninjured in the backseat.

