Driver arrested after Naples hit and run leaves victim hospitalized

NAPLES, Texas (KLTV) - The Naples Police Department is investigating a Saturday night hit and run.

According to a press release by Naples Police Chief Chris Hogg, at approximately 9:11 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a hit and run crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 200 Block of Martin Luther King JR Boulevard. Hogg said a preliminary investigation indicates that a 2007 Toyota Highlander was northbound on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road. The driver then allegedly fled the scene.

Hogg said suspect has been identified and arrested. The unnamed victim was air lifted to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler where they remain in critical condition.

This crash remains under investigation and no additional information is available at this time

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.