Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Driver arrested after Naples hit and run leaves victim hospitalized

A driver was arrested after a hit and run incident Saturday night in Naples.
A driver was arrested after a hit and run incident Saturday night in Naples.(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Texas (KLTV) - The Naples Police Department is investigating a Saturday night hit and run.

According to a press release by Naples Police Chief Chris Hogg, at approximately 9:11 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a hit and run crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 200 Block of Martin Luther King JR Boulevard. Hogg said a preliminary investigation indicates that a 2007 Toyota Highlander was northbound on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road. The driver then allegedly fled the scene.

Hogg said suspect has been identified and arrested. The unnamed victim was air lifted to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler where they remain in critical condition.

This crash remains under investigation and no additional information is available at this time

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Tyler
Police confirm body found near Tyler railroad tracks
Mother of 3-year-old who drowned in Chapel Hill pond sentenced to 8-years
Shooting investigation
Jacksonville police seeking information in afternoon shooting
Grammy winner B.J. Thomas died Saturday of complications from stage four lung cancer, his...
‘Hooked on a Feeling’ singer B.J. Thomas dies at 78
Texas Legislature approves new UT medical school in Tyler

Latest News

Sales tax holiday held for Energy Star and water-efficient products in Texas
Shooting investigation
Jacksonville police seeking information in afternoon shooting
East Texas Baptist University is still going strong today and is the subject of this week's...
Mark In Texas History: ETBU more than 1,000 students strong after more 100 years
East Texas Baptist University is still going strong today and is the subject of this week's...
MITH: ETBU