WebXtra: Homeowners advised to get rid of standing water to avoid mosquitos

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The past month has been a wet one for East Texans with heavy and consistent rainfall be spread throughout the region with that heavy rainfall becomes a perfect storm for mosquitos.

Mole Masters in Tyler says they have seen a big increase in calls for mosquito services. They say most of the houses they have gone to had many mosquitos. They expect this year’s mosquito season to be much worse than others because of the large amounts of rain that hasn’t dried up yet. With the potential of West Nile and other diseases mosquitos can carry, they advise homeowners to get rid of water sources and put some sort of insecticide to eliminate mosquitos.

