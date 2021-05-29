Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: East Texas Boy Scouts continue Memorial Day flag-planting tradition

East Texas Boy Scouts on Saturday continued their annual tradition of planting flags at the...
East Texas Boy Scouts on Saturday continued their annual tradition of planting flags at the graves of local veterans.
By Justin Honore
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a tradition that the Boy Scouts here in East Texas have been doing for the past 10 years.

On Saturday, the Boy Scouts continued their Memorial Day tradition of planting flags besides the graves of veterans. The scouts and the American Heritage Girls planted 900 flags between Memorial Cemetery and Cathedral in the Pines. The goal is of the service project is to teach character development as well as honor fallen service men and women.

“We talk about on my honor, do my duty to God and my country and this is part of our obligation to our country to honor those that have come before us because we teach the scouts those 12 points in the scout law and we try and live it,” said Bill Osburn who is the Pollard United Methodist Church Associate Advisor for Crew 369.

Osburn hopes this exercise helps inspire the young scouts and heritage girls to continue to serve in their community in other ways.

Sabine County authorities searching for missing boater