Tyler resident remembers his nephew killed in San Jose rail yard shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -It’s a moment in time that will forever stick with Hector Garza of Tyler. His nephew, Adrian Balleza, was one of the nine victims killed in the California rail yard shooting on Wednesday in San Jose.

Garza described Adrian as someone who brought joy to everyone that was around him.

“He was such a wonderful kid. He was always smiling; he will forever be remembered for his vivacious character,” Garza said. “He was always smiling and always trying to make everyone smile.”

Garza said that warm personality was displayed by Adrian all the way up to his final moments. Adrian was on the phone laughing and joking with his brother and co-worker Juan Jose Balleza, who was running late for work that day.

“And as they were joking around on the phone he said, ‘Yeah, yeah you overslept.’ He said, “That’s OK. I am already here, and as he was speaking to him, he heard gunshots, and he was telling his brother, ‘Hey you know what’s going on?’ and he said, ‘Someone is shooting, someone is shooting,” Garza said.

Juan Jose immediately went to the scene with their father and spent the whole day trying to find out what had happened to Adrian.

“The rest of the day they were trying to say, ‘Hey, tell us where he is, where is he. Tell us what’s going on’ trying to get information from the ambulances from the police from the hospitals,” Garza said.

Garza said his family wasn’t officially told of his nephew’s death until later that night. As his family mourns, he would like to see a change so that others don’t have to experience the same pain that he and his family have had to endure this week.

“Three days ago I was one of the ones that would hear it on TV and every time you hear it, you just kind of sit there and shake your head, you say it is unbelievable,” said Garza. “But as of two days ago, now you have to look at it in a different view. It really hits home.”

Adrian Balleza is survived by his wife, Heather, and their 2-year-old son.

