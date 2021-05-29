Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sabine County authorities searching for missing boater

Local authorities are searching Six Mile Creek for a man who apparently fell overboard from his boat and never resurfaced.(KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIX MILE, Texas (KTRE) - Local authorities and a Texas Game Warden are searching for a man who apparently fell overboard from his boat and never came back up.

Texas Game Warden Captain Heath Bragg said around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, local authorities were called to assist with a search for a man that went overboard and had not resurfaced on Six Mile Creek in Six Mile.

Bragg said Game Wardens are currently searching the area trying to locate the man using side scan sonar technology.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

