Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

‘Love Boat,’ ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ star Gavin MacLeod dies at 90

Actors Gavin MacLeod, right, and Georgia Engel take part in a panel discussion on the PBS...
Actors Gavin MacLeod, right, and Georgia Engel take part in a panel discussion on the PBS special "Betty White: First Lady of Television" during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Television actor Gavin MacLeod of “The Love Boat” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” has died. He was 90.

MacLeod died early Saturday, his nephew, Mark See, told Variety. MacLeod’s health had been poor recently but no cause of death was given, the trade publication reported.

MacLeod achieved stardom as Murray Slaughter, the sardonic TV news writer on the 1970s comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

He went to a lead role, and bigger fame, as the cheerful Capt. Stubing on “The Love Boat.” Early in his career, he was featured on “McHale’s Navy” from 1962 to 1964 as seaman Joseph “Happy” Haines.

His movie credits included “Kelly’s Heroes,” “The Sand Pebbles,” “The Sword of Ali Baba,” “War Hunt” and “The Crime Busters.” Among his more recent TV credits were “Touched By An Angel,” “JAG” and “The King of Queens.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Tyler
Police confirm body found near Tyler railroad tracks
Mother of 3-year-old who drowned in Chapel Hill pond sentenced to 8-years
Gregg County jury sentences man to 99-years in prison for failure to register as sex offender
Texas Legislature approves new UT medical school in Tyler
Maintenance worker shocked in Longview
Worker suffers serious injuries from electrical incident at Longview apartment complex

Latest News

East Texas Boy Scouts on Saturday continued their annual tradition of planting flags at the...
WebXtra: East Texas Boy Scouts continue Memorial Day flag-planting tradition
WebXtra: Memorial Day flags
AMC, Regal and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a...
Major theater chains drop mask requirements for vaccinated moviegoers
Patriot Guard Rider Bill Parrish talks to KLTV's Jamey Boyum about honoring an off-duty member...
WebXtra: Patriot Guard rider welcomes home Air Force member
Members of the Patriot Guard welcome home an Air Force member who is home on leave.
WebXtra: Patriot Guard rider Hallsville