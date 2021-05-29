Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jacksonville police seeking information in afternoon shooting

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate a Saturday afternoon shooting.

According to a press release by Capt. Steve Markasky, at approximately 12:37 p.m. Saturday, Jacksonville Police officers were dispatched to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of M.B. Davis and Holloway Street. The officers said they discovered two females had been struck by gunfire.

The Texas Rangers have begun investigating alongside Jacksonville Police Department.

Individuals who may have any information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department.

