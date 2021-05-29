Grayson Rodriguez moving up the Baltimore Orioles pipeline

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Former Central Heights standout Grayson Rodriguez is moving up in the Baltimore Orioles minor league system.

The team has called Rodriguez up from Aberdeen, the club’s High-A affiliate, to the Bowie Baysox at the Double-A level. So far this year, Rodriguez is 3-0 with a 1.54 ERA, 40 strikeouts and five walks in 23 1/3 innings.

Orioles VP & GM Mike Elias announced this morning that O's #2 prospect @G_Rodriguez16 will be joining the Baysox for his next start!



This month, he has dominated going 3-0 w/ 1.54 ERA with 40 K's 0.69 WHIP & 15.43 K/9



Four of O's top 10 prospects now with Bowie! pic.twitter.com/LRGbV1E8jE — Bowie Baysox (@BowieBaysox) May 28, 2021

Rodriguez is ranked as the origination’s No.2 prospect. The move will let the team see how Rodriguez can work with Adley Rutschman, the No.1 ranked prospect for the club.

The Orioles are in a rough spot right now. At 17-33 on the year, Baltimore is already 14 games out of first place in the AL East. Fans will be looking at this Baysox team to see what the future could look like, with two other top 10 prospects calling the team home for right now.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.