Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

DA won’t seek new death sentence against Scott Peterson

FILE - Scott Peterson, center, with defense attorneys Mark Geragos, left, and Pat Harris...
FILE - Scott Peterson, center, with defense attorneys Mark Geragos, left, and Pat Harris listens to judge Alfred A. Delucchi in a Redwood City, Calif., courtroom, Thursday, July 29, 2004.(Al Golub/The Modesto Bee,Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California district attorney won’t seek a new death sentence against Scott Peterson, convicted in 2005 of murdering his pregnant wife Laci.

In a filing Friday, the Stanislaus County district attorney’s office said it would drop efforts to restore the penalty thrown out last year by the state Supreme Court.

The DA said the decision was made in consultation with Laci Peterson’s family.

Justices said the death sentence couldn’t stand because potential jurors were excluded after saying they disagreed with the death penalty.

Peterson’s trial riveted the nation and he was convicted of murdering his wife and their unborn son.

He maintains his innocence and a judge is considering whether to grant a new trial because of juror misconduct.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Tyler
Police confirm body found near Tyler railroad tracks
Maintenance worker shocked in Longview
Worker suffers serious injuries from electrical incident at Longview apartment complex
Mother of 3-year-old who drowned in Chapel Hill pond sentenced to 8-years
D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal...
Man arrested after opening fire on officers at Texas home

Latest News

KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-28-21 PART 1
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-28-21 PART 1
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-28-21 PART 3
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-28-21 PART 3
SHOOTING VICTIM ETX CONNECTION
SHOOTING VICTIM ETX CONNECTION
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-28-21 PART 2
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-28-21 PART 2
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-28-21 PART 5
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-28-21 PART 5