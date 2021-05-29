Bois d’Arc Lake filling up faster than expected

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) - Bois d’Arc Lake started impounding water on April 14th and has already had about 24 feet of water in the lake which is about 30% full.

“We are really excited about the progress that we are seeing here at Bois d’Arc Lake form the construction that is still ongoing to the water filling up the lake, we are much closer to the end now than we are to the beginning and we can’t wait until this is ready and open so we can share it with everyone,” Public Relations Specialist of the North Texas Municipal Water District Jeff McKito said.

Bois d’Arc Lake is approximately 26 square miles, it provides water to 1.8 million people.

The lake was expected to fill up within 2 years but with the water that has been coming, they are expecting it to be sooner rather than later.

“We are really excited about all the rain that we received here at Bois d’Arc lake because it is helping the lake fill really quickly, however it would also be nice to get a break from it because we do still have construction that still ongoing and while the rain is great for filling it lake it’s not so great for construction,” McKito said.

They’re still building the pump station and spillway, and they need to add another 10 feet to the dam.

The raw water intake structure which allows the water to begin the journey to the treatment process is another area that is under construction.

“So currently right now we are below the 512 foot elevation, the lake in order to be considered completely full is the 534 foot elevation so we are about 22 feet below that level,” McKito said.

Once construction is done, McKito said it will be open to the public for recreational use like fishing, boating, and hunting.

On Friday they put 10,000 Florida Largemouth Bass fish into the lake and expect to add another 15,000 next week.

The North Texas Municipal Water District doesn’t have an exact date of when the lake will be completely full as they said it is up to mother nature.

