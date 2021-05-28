Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Longview city councilman believes Broughton Recreation Center renovations will benefit community

By Jamey Boyum
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - There is a big change coming to south Longview, and many believe the renovation of the Broughton Recreation Center has the potential to bring positive changes to Longview’s Southside.

Longview District 3 City Councilman Wray Wade has fond memories of playing basketball at Broughton back in the 1980s and is pretty excited that the expansion there is about to begin.

“What this is going to do is it’s going to be the major hub to the revitalization of District 3,” Wade said.

Wade said he thinks that Broughton’s facelift, once finished, will be a big attractor.

“Just with the entire work that’s being done in District 3 at the moment, this is going to be a continued catalyst for the development of this area from Interstate 20 traveling north. It’s going to be great for that development,” Wade said.

Just south on MLK Boulevard at K& R Salon, stylist Rita Dixon also thinks Broughton’s coming expansion will have a positive impact.

“I would like to see more businesses coming back to this side of town, opposed to the other side of town. And so I think that would be great. I think that would cause people to want to come and do business with us on this side of town,” Wade said.

And Councilman Wade said his constituents take pride in where they live.

“There are a lot of people who care about this community. And I’m happy to work with them. I’m happy to be their voice, but they’ve always cared about the beautification of District 3,” Wade said.

Wade said he and his district have had input in the finished product.

“This is going to be the beginning of the whole growth of this entire area,” Wade said.

“If it’s beautiful, and if people want to sightsee, then they are going to see other businesses, then other businesses are going to start to do well,” Dixon said.

Wade believes the new center will attract people from all over town rather than just those in the area. The $5 million expansion is slated to begin at the end of June and will take 13 months to complete.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maintenance worker shocked in Longview
Worker suffers serious injuries from electrical incident at Longview apartment complex
Body found in Tyler
Police confirm body found near Tyler railroad tracks
D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal...
Man arrested after opening fire on officers at Texas home
Flooding along the Sabine River
Flooded Sabine River causing problems for residents, first responders

Latest News

Fairmont woman charged with DWI after falsely reporting children fell through ice
Marshall police charge Shreveport man in connection with May 24 fatal shooting incident
Garrison Coach
Garrison coach
Source: KTRE Staff
Burke could lose $6 million if Texas doesn’t revive 1115 funding waiver
BROUGHTON REC CENTER
BROUGHTON REC CENTER
LONGVIEW ISD TEACHER DRAFT DAY
LONGVIEW ISD TEACHER DRAFT DAY