Longview city councilman believes Broughton Recreation Center renovations will benefit community

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - There is a big change coming to south Longview, and many believe the renovation of the Broughton Recreation Center has the potential to bring positive changes to Longview’s Southside.

Longview District 3 City Councilman Wray Wade has fond memories of playing basketball at Broughton back in the 1980s and is pretty excited that the expansion there is about to begin.

“What this is going to do is it’s going to be the major hub to the revitalization of District 3,” Wade said.

Wade said he thinks that Broughton’s facelift, once finished, will be a big attractor.

“Just with the entire work that’s being done in District 3 at the moment, this is going to be a continued catalyst for the development of this area from Interstate 20 traveling north. It’s going to be great for that development,” Wade said.

Just south on MLK Boulevard at K& R Salon, stylist Rita Dixon also thinks Broughton’s coming expansion will have a positive impact.

“I would like to see more businesses coming back to this side of town, opposed to the other side of town. And so I think that would be great. I think that would cause people to want to come and do business with us on this side of town,” Wade said.

And Councilman Wade said his constituents take pride in where they live.

“There are a lot of people who care about this community. And I’m happy to work with them. I’m happy to be their voice, but they’ve always cared about the beautification of District 3,” Wade said.

Wade said he and his district have had input in the finished product.

“This is going to be the beginning of the whole growth of this entire area,” Wade said.

“If it’s beautiful, and if people want to sightsee, then they are going to see other businesses, then other businesses are going to start to do well,” Dixon said.

Wade believes the new center will attract people from all over town rather than just those in the area. The $5 million expansion is slated to begin at the end of June and will take 13 months to complete.

