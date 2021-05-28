Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

LIVE: Biden remarks on COVID progress; US taking ‘very close look’ at vaccine passports for world travel

By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the government is taking “a very close look” at the possibility of vaccine passports for travel into and out of the United States.

As head of the Department of Homeland Security, Mayorkas oversees the Transportation Security Administration, which safeguards the nation’s transportation systems.

Mayorkas told ABC on Friday that one of his guiding principles throughout the coronavirus pandemic has been “the value of diversity, equity and inclusion and making sure that any passport that we provide for vaccinations is accessible to all and that no one is disenfranchised.”

The European Union, some Asian governments and the airline industry are scrambling to develop COVID-19 vaccine passports to help kickstart international travel. They’re working on systems that would allow travelers to use mobile phone apps to prove they’ve been vaccinated, helping them avoid quarantine requirements at their destinations.

Mayorkas says the underlying point is: “Everyone should get vaccinated.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maintenance worker shocked in Longview
Worker suffers serious injuries from electrical incident at Longview apartment complex
D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal...
Man arrested after opening fire on officers at Texas home
Flooding along the Sabine River
Flooded Sabine River causing problems for residents, first responders
37th Annual Tomato Fest – Saturday, June 12th happening in Jacksonville, TX
Annual Tomato Fest returns to Jacksonville this June

Latest News

FILE - In this May 13, 2021 file photo, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., right, listens as...
Senate R&D bill to counter China shelved by GOP opposition
Gladys Sicknick, mother of the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, arrives at the...
GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
Marcus Smith was arrested after leading law enforcement on a nearly two-hour pursuit.
Man arrested after leading Lufkin police on nearly 2-hour pursuit
It's the kick-off to the unofficial start to a summer unlike any other as Americans are ready...
Travel numbers climb as Americans hit the road for holiday