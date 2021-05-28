State reports more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools for week

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported a little more than 1,200 cases of COVID-19 on public school campuses in last week’s reports.

The report states 1,042 students tested positive, while 233 staff tested positive for the week ending May 23, for a total of 1,275.

The total number is down by 512 from the previous week’s report when 1,442 students tested positive, while 345 staff tested positive, the week ending May 9.

For the school year there have been 146,463 student cases and 72,838 staff cases. The report does not list active or recovered cases.

The following school districts reported the following numbers for the week:

Longview ISD: No new cases reported.

Lufkin ISD: One new staff case reported.

Nacogdoches ISD: No new cases reported.

Tyler ISD: No new cases reported.

