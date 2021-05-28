Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mother of 3-year-old who drowned in Chapel Hill pond sentenced to 8-years

Arrest warrant alleges mother used meth, fell asleep prior to child's drowning
(Smith County Texas Jail)
By Christian Terry
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The mother of a 3-year-old girl who drowned in a pond in the Chapel Hill area in 2019 was sentenced to eight years in prison Friday.

Tiffany Snyder, 31, pleaded guilty in the 7th District Court Friday to an injury to a child charge. She received the eight-year sentence from Judge Kerry Russell.

Snyder is the mother of Madison Williams. Back in 2019, Williams was reported missing leading law enforcement and first responders to conduct a search. The 3-year-old’s body was found in a pond and it was determined that she had drowned.

An arrest affidavit revealed that Snyder had admitted to law enforcement that she had smoked methamphetamine hours before the child drowned, and that she had not made any attempt to secure the home so that Madison was not able to leave it unsupervised. Those actions caused the drowning death of the child, the warrant states.

