Marshall police charge Shreveport man in connection with May 24 fatal shooting incident

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Marshall Police Department have charged a suspect in a fatal shooting incident that occurred near the Belair Manor Apartment Complex on Monday, May 24.

Donovan Resheem Samuel, 34, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was charged with first-degree felony murder, and he is currently being held in the Harrison County Jail.

According to a press release, Samuel was charged with murder on Wednesday in connection with the death of Broderick Mitchell, 34, of Marshall,

“Police Chief Cliff Carruth would like to recognize the joint efforts made between the Marshall Police Department and the Violent Crimes Task Force in this investigation,” the press release stated.

Marshall PD officers were dispatched out to the 1400 block of Julie Street, which is located within the Belair Manor Apartment Complex, at 8:11 p.m. on Monday to check out a report of a shooting that had just occurred. The responding officers found a green Oldsmobile with a man slumped back in the driver’s seat.

The man, who was later identified as Mitchell, had suffered at least one gunshot wound to the right side of his upper body. The Marshall PD officers at the scene could not find a pulse, and EMS personnel with the Marshall Fire Department started CPR.

Mitchell was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd -Marshall, where he later died of his injuries.

“The Marshall Police Department apprehended a person of interest in the shooting, Donovan Resheem Samuel, 34, a short time later at the intersection of W. Burleson Street and North Bishop Street,” the press release stated. “Mr. Samuel was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, with additional charges pending.”

The press release stated that Marshall PD detectives, with the assistance of the Violent Crime Task Force, are still investigating the fatal shooting incident and are closely reviewing the evidence.

“The Marshall Police Department encourages any witnesses with additional information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (903)935-4540,” the press release stated.

