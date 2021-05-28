Man arrested after leading Lufkin police on nearly 2-hour pursuit

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a nearly two-hour pursuit Thursday night.

Lufkin police said Marcus Smith, 30, was arrested after leading officers on nearly a two-hour, mostly low-speed pursuit following a disturbance call in which police said he choked and slapped a woman around 9 p.m. yesterday.

Before officers arrived at the apartment where the disturbance occurred at 208 E. Denman Ave., the victim said Smith had just left on a red “crotch rocket” motorcycle.

Police said an officer caught up to Smith and initiated a traffic stop on South First Street but he refused and accelerated to a high rate of speed.

The chase went from Diboll to Fairview and Beulah, then back into Lufkin city limits before Smith headed out 69 south. The chase then went through Huntington, Zavalla and into Jasper County before Lufkin officers had to terminate due to lost radio and cell signal.

Two DPS units continued to pursue Smith and took him into custody after he met a barricaded road with high water.

Marcus Smith ((Source: Lufkin Police Department))

Smith is charged with evading with a vehicle and assault/family violence impeding breath.

