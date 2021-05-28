Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview City Council honors heroic UPS delivery driver

UPS delivery driver Daniel Carmical is honored with a special citation by the Longview Fire...
UPS delivery driver Daniel Carmical is honored with a special citation by the Longview Fire Department Chief J.P. Steelman at Thursday's Longview City Council meeting.(City of Longview)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview City Council took time during its Thursday meeting to give honor and recognition to a local hero.

Daniel Carmical was presented a Fire Department Unit Citation Award by Longview Fire Department Chief. That award is traditionally reserved for when a fire crew goes “above and beyond the call of duty.” However, it was given to Carmical, a delivery driver for UPS, when he helped rescue the occupant of a burning house.

On Monday, May 3, at about 8 p.m., Camical was delivering a package in the 100 block of Primrose Lane and saw fire and smoke coming from the roof of a nearby house. Carmical broke into the house and rescued an occupant who was asleep.

“There are still a lot of good people in this world, a lot of good people in our community,” Mayor Andy Mack said. “I’m so proud to be a part of a community that has people like Daniel Carmical in our midst.”

