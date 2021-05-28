Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Immigrants kept in trunk of car

A routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of two individuals who were locked inside the car
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A routine traffic stop by the Texas Department of Public Safety leads to the discovery of two individuals who were locked inside a trunk.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening when DPS conducted a traffic stop on Highway 83, south of the Webb County line.

Authorities searched the vehicle and found a total of five undocumented immigrants, two of which were being kept inside the trunk of the car.

All of the individuals were arrested and taken in for processing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

