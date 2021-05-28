Immigrants kept in trunk of car

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A routine traffic stop by the Texas Department of Public Safety leads to the discovery of two individuals who were locked inside a trunk.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening when DPS conducted a traffic stop on Highway 83, south of the Webb County line.

Authorities searched the vehicle and found a total of five undocumented immigrants, two of which were being kept inside the trunk of the car.

All of the individuals were arrested and taken in for processing.

