Gregg County jury sentences man to 99-years in prison for failure to register as sex offender

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Gregg County jury deliberated about nine hours before sentencing Johnny Len Kellog to 99 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) for failure to register as a sex offender.

Kellog was found guilty of that charge on Wednesday in the 124th District Court in Gregg County.

Kellog also faces a murder charge and possession of child pornography. Those two cases will be set on the July status docket.

