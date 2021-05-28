Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gregg County jury sentences man to 99-years in prison for failure to register as sex offender

(Source: Raycom images)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Gregg County jury deliberated about nine hours before sentencing Johnny Len Kellog to 99 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) for failure to register as a sex offender.

Kellog was found guilty of that charge on Wednesday in the 124th District Court in Gregg County.

Kellog also faces a murder charge and possession of child pornography. Those two cases will be set on the July status docket.

Previous: Man charged with murder in fatal Longview house fire

