Garrison baseball run to state started three years ago with youth movement

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The Garrison Bulldogs are just two wins from a berth in the state tournament and the dream of this moment started three seasons ago.

The No.3 Bulldogs will face off against the No. 10 Rivercrest Rebels in Marshall for the 2A Region III Championship. Game 1 will be Wednesday June 2 at 6 p.m. Game 2 action will follow that same night and the two teams will play a third game if needed on Thursday night.

Garrison swept past McLeod in the Regional Semifinals, winning game 1, 2-0, and game 2, 12-0. Both games saw solid pitching performances by Tyler Spivey and Dayton Dewberry. The Garrison starting line up is filled with five seniors and four juniors.

“Last year we were ranked 4th when we came in and had a 7-4 record and the COVID happened and it was over,” coach Dempsey Compton said. “These seniors and juniors were freshman and sophomores who were starting two years ago when we went three rounds.”

Garrison started the year ranked No.1 in the state and knew they would have to live up to expectations. They have done just that. The Senior and juniors have led the team to a 24-8 record and the team finished for the first time ever as an undefeated district champion.

“They are in the final eight teams of the state,” Compton said. “We started with 128 teams playing and now we are down to the final eight so, that’s tremendous. "

