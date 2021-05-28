Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Friday’s Weather: Morning rain, afternoon sun

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A few more thunderstorms early this morning, but they won’t last all day. Showers and thunderstorms will be gone by late morning with clouds beginning to clear into the afternoon.  Winds will be light and variable in direction through the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid 80s.  Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible overnight tonight into early Saturday morning but will once again clear by afternoon.  Temperatures this weekend will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.  Chances for rain hold off for Sunday and most of Monday.  The Memorial Day holiday looks partly cloudy and warm with highs in the lower to mid 80s.  Slight chances for rain return Monday night and increase through midweek next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maintenance worker shocked in Longview
Worker suffers serious injuries from electrical incident at Longview apartment complex
D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal...
Man arrested after opening fire on officers at Texas home
Flooding along the Sabine River
Flooded Sabine River causing problems for residents, first responders
37th Annual Tomato Fest – Saturday, June 12th happening in Jacksonville, TX
Annual Tomato Fest returns to Jacksonville this June

Latest News

Marcus Smith was arrested after leading law enforcement on a nearly two-hour pursuit.
Man arrested after leading Lufkin police on nearly 2-hour pursuit
Texas Legislature approves new UT medical school in Tyler
UPS delivery driver Daniel Carmical is honored with a special citation by the Longview Fire...
Longview City Council honors heroic UPS delivery driver
Pool
Longview to open city pools this weekend
Longview city pools to open
Longview to open city pools this weekend