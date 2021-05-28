East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After a morning of isolated thunderstorms, high wind, trees down, lightning, and heavy rain, we are only expecting scattered showers and a few thundershowers through tomorrow early afternoon. A few are expected to linger over Deep East Texas late in the afternoon, but then the rain ends until Monday afternoon. Only a few showers are possible on Memorial Day, but after that, the rain chances increase once again. It appears that Tuesday through Thursday of next week could have more heavy rain in our area. Rain should begin to taper off on Friday and into the following weekend. Because of this rain and the cold front that is moving through today, temperatures are expected to remain below season normals for the next several days. The risk for severe storms is very low through tomorrow, just some lightning/thunder is possible. Have a wonderful weekend and please remember what this Memorial Day Weekend is all about. Just take a few minutes to remember those that gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

