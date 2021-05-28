Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

ETN: Let’s Talk Tyler hosts George Floyd town hall meeting

Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Let’s Talk Tyler hosted a George Floyd town hall Thursday night. The topic included race relations with law enforcement, the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, and the protests that followed.

The panelists included Tyler Mayor Don Warren, Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putnam, and other local political/activist/religious leaders.

During the town hall meeting on Zoom, the panelists talked about race relations with law enforcement and the procedures that have been put in place or should be implemented to deal with the injustices that have occurred between police and people of color.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall woman dies in two-vehicle wreck at intersection of US 80, FM 2199
Smith County emergency personnel respond to auto-pedestrian incident on FM 346
Maintenance worker shocked in Longview
Worker suffers serious injuries from electrical incident at Longview apartment complex
File
East Texas sheriffs voice support, concern over bill allowing for permitless carry of handguns
Russell Wayne Melton, 28
Grand Saline man pleads guilty to theft of $440k in gold coins

Latest News

Protesters chant along South Broadway Avenue following the death of George Floyd
East Texas leaders reflect on race relations with law enforcement one year after George Floyd’s death
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-27-21 PART 3
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-27-21 PART 3
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-27-21 PART 2
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-27-21 PART 2
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-27-21 PART 5
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-27-21 PART 5