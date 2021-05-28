ETN: Let’s Talk Tyler hosts George Floyd town hall meeting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Let’s Talk Tyler hosted a George Floyd town hall Thursday night. The topic included race relations with law enforcement, the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, and the protests that followed.

The panelists included Tyler Mayor Don Warren, Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putnam, and other local political/activist/religious leaders.

During the town hall meeting on Zoom, the panelists talked about race relations with law enforcement and the procedures that have been put in place or should be implemented to deal with the injustices that have occurred between police and people of color.

