Dr. Ed answers COVID-19 questions about vaccines for kids, herd immunity, and allergic reactions

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Ed Dominguez, an infectious disease specialist, joined East Texas Now to answer your questions about COVID-19.

Dr. Ed said that research and statistics show that case numbers are good, but he cautiously answered yes to the question of lifting mask mandates being safe as we approach the holiday weekend.

He said vaccines are the most important way to reach herd immunity and that vaccinating children and adolescents is an important part of that strategy.

