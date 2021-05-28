Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

‘Cruella’ opens summer box office as pandemic eases

By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - No “101 Dalmatians” love is necessary to enjoy “Cruella,” available in theaters and to rent on Disney+ starting Friday.

This live-action movie starring Emma Stone and directed by Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”) is, at best, very loosely related to the 1961 animated film (or the 1996 live-action pic with Glenn Close for that matter).

Instead, this is a part punk, part camp origin story set in 1970s London about a girl who has dreams of designing high fashion and gets a shot from Emma Thompson’s slightly sadistic Baroness.

The fashion

The movie is less about a maniacal dalmatian-skinner than an aspiring designer with a punk sensibility out to disrupt stuffy London.

Departments like hair and makeup and costume design work overtime to blend into the fabric of the story.

But in “Cruella,” the story itself was giving them the spotlight, so the filmmakers enlisted some of the best in the businesses in costume designer Jenny Beavan and hair and makeup designer Nadia Stacey to help reimagine a punk Cruella.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maintenance worker shocked in Longview
Worker suffers serious injuries from electrical incident at Longview apartment complex
D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal...
Man arrested after opening fire on officers at Texas home
Flooding along the Sabine River
Flooded Sabine River causing problems for residents, first responders
37th Annual Tomato Fest – Saturday, June 12th happening in Jacksonville, TX
Annual Tomato Fest returns to Jacksonville this June

Latest News

FILE - In this May 13, 2021 file photo, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., right, listens as...
Senate R&D bill to counter China shelved by GOP opposition
Gladys Sicknick, mother of the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, arrives at the...
GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
Marcus Smith was arrested after leading law enforcement on a nearly two-hour pursuit.
Man arrested after leading Lufkin police on nearly 2-hour pursuit
President Joe Biden: "This is an opportunity for the wealthy to stay wealthy, the poor to have...
LIVE: Biden remarks on COVID progress; US taking ‘very close look’ at vaccine passports for world travel
It's the kick-off to the unofficial start to a summer unlike any other as Americans are ready...
Travel numbers climb as Americans hit the road for holiday