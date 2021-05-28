Another $17.6 million secured for Fort Hood barracks construction

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas Congressman John Carter says another $17.6 million has been secured to cover increases in the cost of the first of three new barracks for the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade at Fort Hood.

Carter secured $32 million in fiscal year 2020 funding for the first of the three barracks, but the cost increased by $17.6 million “due to the construction market and additional utility requirements,” Carter said in a press release Friday.

“I appreciate Fort Hood’s public works team for their diligent work on behalf of the installation, the Army’s swift action to address the shortfall in funding and my Appropriations Committee colleagues for working with me to make this happen. I also want to thank my colleague, Rep. Roger Williams, for his steadfast support for The Great Place,” Williams said.

