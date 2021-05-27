Worker suffers serious injuries from electrical incident at Longview apartment complex

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A maintenance worker was rushed to an area hospital after experiencing an electrical shock while working around powerlines.

The individual was working at the Belaire Manor Apartments in the 1500 block of Young Street in Longview shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday. According to Longview police, the worker was using an aluminum ladder and somehow came in contact with powerlines in front of one of the apartment buildings. CPR was reportedly performed on the worker before first responders arrived. Police said the victim was transported by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

SWEPCO later arrived on scene to work on the lines after a partial power loss.

