Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Worker suffers serious injuries from electrical incident at Longview apartment complex

Maintenance worker shocked in Longview
Maintenance worker shocked in Longview((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A maintenance worker was rushed to an area hospital after experiencing an electrical shock while working around powerlines.

The individual was working at the Belaire Manor Apartments in the 1500 block of Young Street in Longview shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday. According to Longview police, the worker was using an aluminum ladder and somehow came in contact with powerlines in front of one of the apartment buildings. CPR was reportedly performed on the worker before first responders arrived. Police said the victim was transported by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

SWEPCO later arrived on scene to work on the lines after a partial power loss.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith County emergency personnel respond to auto-pedestrian incident on FM 346
Marshall woman dies in two-vehicle wreck at intersection of US 80, FM 2199
File
East Texas sheriffs voice support, concern over bill allowing for permitless carry of handguns
Russell Wayne Melton, 28
Grand Saline man pleads guilty to theft of $440k in gold coins
Flooding along the Sabine River
Flooded Sabine River causing problems for residents, first responders

Latest News

HISTORIC AFRICAN AMERICAN CEMETERY WEBEX
WebX: Historic African American Cemetery
WEBXTRA: Memorial Day gas prices in East Texas expected to be highest in years
WEBXTRA: Memorial Day gas prices in East Texas expected to be highest in years
WEBXTRA: Memorial Day gas prices in East Texas expected to be highest in years
WEBXTRA: Memorial Day gas prices in East Texas expected to be highest in years
Gregg County Courthouse removes mask requirement, updates protocols
Gregg County Courthouse removes mask requirement
Gregg County Courthouse removes mask requirement, updates protocols
Gregg County Courthouse removes mask requirement