Wild well catches fire, burns workers trying to control it

PATTERSON, La. (AP) - News outlets report that at least seven people were injured when a wild well in a coastal Louisiana marsh caught fire while they were trying to control it.

The owners said Wednesday that the fire was out within two hours after it started Tuesday, and the flow of gas is minimal.

Texas Petroleum Investment Co. of Houston says contractors are working on a plan to bring the well under control and protect the environment.

The abandoned natural gas well blew out Sunday while a crew was trying to plug it.

