Tyler Police initiate ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign for Memorial Day weekend

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department will be participating in the “Click It or Ticket” seat belt safety campaign beginning tomorrow.

Officers will be watching to make sure all vehicle occupants are properly restrained with a seat belt over the Memorial Day holiday. Wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of dying in a crash by 45 percent.

The program will start Friday and will run through Tuesday.

