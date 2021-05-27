Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Tyler Police initiate ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign for Memorial Day weekend

Click it or ticket
Click it or ticket
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department will be participating in the “Click It or Ticket” seat belt safety campaign beginning tomorrow.

Officers will be watching to make sure all vehicle occupants are properly restrained with a seat belt over the Memorial Day holiday. Wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of dying in a crash by 45 percent.

The program will start Friday and will run through Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith County emergency personnel respond to auto-pedestrian incident on FM 346
Marshall woman dies in two-vehicle wreck at intersection of US 80, FM 2199
File
East Texas sheriffs voice support, concern over bill allowing for permitless carry of handguns
Russell Wayne Melton, 28
Grand Saline man pleads guilty to theft of $440k in gold coins
Flooding along the Sabine River
Flooded Sabine River causing problems for residents, first responders

Latest News

HISTORIC AFRICAN AMERICAN CEMETERY WEBEX
WebX: Historic African American Cemetery
WEBXTRA: Memorial Day gas prices in East Texas expected to be highest in years
WEBXTRA: Memorial Day gas prices in East Texas expected to be highest in years
WEBXTRA: Memorial Day gas prices in East Texas expected to be highest in years
WEBXTRA: Memorial Day gas prices in East Texas expected to be highest in years
Gregg County Courthouse removes mask requirement, updates protocols
Gregg County Courthouse removes mask requirement
Gregg County Courthouse removes mask requirement, updates protocols
Gregg County Courthouse removes mask requirement