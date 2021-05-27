Tyler Lion volleyball player signs with Northeastern Oklahoma

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s not every day your classmates come out to watch you confirm the most important decision of your life. This afternoon, Symone Morris inked her letter of intent to further her volleyball and academic career in Oklahoma - Northeastern Oklahoma, known as NEO.

“I really take that as I really love that they’re here to support me,” said Tyler Lion volleyball player Symone Morris. “It shows how much they care about me and everything. I really think people start to show up because it’s like the beginning of summer, and everything, but I’m glad they all came out.”

It was an emotional setting as the Tyler Lion was flanked by her proud parents and heard nice things said about her development not only as a player but also as a person.

“Whenever I started, um, she was just a freshman, so we kind of started together,” said Claudia Viramontes. “And I got the opportunity to see her grow and flourish into the person that she has become - not only on the court but off the court as well. I strongly believe that in the fact that coaches, we’re not just coaches on the court but also coaches in life.”

Morris is indicative of how it has gone for student-athletes coming off a COVID-19-influenced season where many sports were canceled. Then, she hoped to have her senior season pay off to get that opportunity she has now.

‘NEO I liked because I actually got to go visit the school,” Morris said. “The other schools wasn’t go visits, and stuff, so it was like a virtual, and you had to go make up your mind thing. But with NEO, I actually got to go visit the school and I fell in love with the campus and also the coach.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.