Trio of ‘Jacks qualify for NCAA Nationals after Day 1 of Regionals

By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
College Station, Texas (KTRE) - The first day of the NCAA Western Regionals was good for the Stephen F. Austin State university Track and Field Team.

Three members qualified for the NCAA Nationals next month in Eugene, Oregon. Branson Ellis won the pole vault with a top jump of 17 feet and 10-and-a-half inches. In the men’s javelin, Cord Neal finished fourth with a throw of 229 feet and seven inches. Izac Canchola finished 12th with a throw of 213 feet and seven inches.

Auhmad Robinson is moving on to the regional finals in the men’s 400 M race after qualifying with a run of 45.77 seconds. It was a personal best for Robinson, finishing first in his heat and having the third-fastest time overall.

Paul Martin ran a personal best 51.07 seconds in the men’s 400 M hurdles. He finished third in his heat and will advance to the regional final.

A full schedule and results from the event can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

