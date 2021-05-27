Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Treat of the Day: Three roasts from 12th Man Coffee project benefits small famrers

A branch of Texas A&M AgriLife is making three blends of coffee to benefits small farmers in Central America and honor Aggie traditions.
By Alex Bukoski, Kerry Halladay and Texas Water Resources Institute
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Center for Coffee Research and Education — a program of the Norman Borlaug Institute for International Agriculture of Texas A&M AgriLife — recently announced the 12th Man Coffee project. The project involves three Texas A&M University-branded roasts. The roasts honor Aggie traditions and support small coffee farmers in Central America and the coffee center itself.

The 12th Man Coffee project coffees will be available in 9 oz. bags in select Texas retailers beginning in June. Texans can purchase the coffee at H-E-B, Brookshire Brothers, and the Stella Hotel in the Bryan-College Station area, as well as some H-E-B stores in Houston.

The Center for Coffee Research and Education focuses on research into improved coffee genetics and processing. In recent years, the program has helped disseminate a vigorous hybrid coffee plant that produces disease-resistant high-quality coffee beans with higher productivity and resistance to higher temperatures.

The 12th Man Coffee project is a partnership between the Center for Coffee Research and Education, What’s the Buzz Coffee Company in College Station, and several small coffee farmers in Guatemala. The offering includes medium roast “12th Man Coffee,” medium-dark roast “Midnight Yell” and light roast “Howdy Blend.”

The “12th Man Coffee” roast includes beans sourced from 12 different small farms to represent the spirit of the Aggie tradition of the 12th Man.

The 12th Man Coffee project includes the medium roast 12th Man Blend, the medium-dark Midnight...
The 12th Man Coffee project includes the medium roast 12th Man Blend, the medium-dark Midnight Yell Blend, and the light Howdy Blend.(Laura McKenzie/Texas A&M AgriLife Marketing and Communications)

Click here to learn more.

