Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Thursday’s Weather: Warm and muggy today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Mostly cloudy this morning, but clouds will break through the afternoon.  Temperatures are starting out in the lower 70s this morning and with more sunshine this afternoon will likely warm close to 90 degrees.  Clouds increase again this evening and chances for rain return tonight.  The best chance for thunderstorms looks to be overnight into early tomorrow morning, especially for the northern half of East Texas.  Only a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm Friday afternoon, but chances increase again late Friday into early Saturday morning.  More dry weather is back in the forecast for Sunday, but slight chances for rain return Monday late in the day and increase through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith County emergency personnel respond to auto-pedestrian incident on FM 346
Marshall woman dies in two-vehicle wreck at intersection of US 80, FM 2199
File
East Texas sheriffs voice support, concern over bill allowing for permitless carry of handguns
Russell Wayne Melton, 28
Grand Saline man pleads guilty to theft of $440k in gold coins
Flooding along the Sabine River
Flooded Sabine River causing problems for residents, first responders

Latest News

Governor Greg Abbott today held a press conference in Fort Worth where he highlighted the...
Gov. Abbott touts Texas’ efforts to crack down on fentanyl
HISTORIC AFRICAN AMERICAN CEMETERY WEBEX
WebX: Historic African American Cemetery
WEBXTRA: Memorial Day gas prices in East Texas expected to be highest in years
WEBXTRA: Memorial Day gas prices in East Texas expected to be highest in years
WEBXTRA: Memorial Day gas prices in East Texas expected to be highest in years
WEBXTRA: Memorial Day gas prices in East Texas expected to be highest in years
Gregg County Courthouse removes mask requirement, updates protocols
Gregg County Courthouse removes mask requirement