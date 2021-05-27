Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Sales tax holiday held for Energy Star and water-efficient products in Texas

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)
By Bailie Myers
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two tax-free holidays are taking place over Memorial Day weekend, giving Texans the chance to save on energy and water throughout the year.

Eligible tax-free items on May 29 to May 31 will include all WaterSense-labeled items and some Energy Star products.

Some water-conserving items such as mulch, trees and soil are also eligible.

“Outdated water systems and inefficient appliances, along with triple-digit temperatures, can put a tremendous strain on our water supplies and power grids,” said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. “By taking advantage of these sales tax holidays, Texans can make upgrades that will help alleviate those pressures and lower their utility bills while saving money on state and local sales taxes.”

To see the full list of eligible products, view here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall woman dies in two-vehicle wreck at intersection of US 80, FM 2199
Smith County emergency personnel respond to auto-pedestrian incident on FM 346
Maintenance worker shocked in Longview
Worker suffers serious injuries from electrical incident at Longview apartment complex
File
East Texas sheriffs voice support, concern over bill allowing for permitless carry of handguns
Russell Wayne Melton, 28
Grand Saline man pleads guilty to theft of $440k in gold coins

Latest News

Protesters chant along South Broadway Avenue following the death of George Floyd
East Texas leaders reflect on race relations with law enforcement one year after George Floyd’s death
Source: KLTV Staff
ETN: Let’s Talk Tyler hosts George Floyd town hall meeting
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-27-21 PART 3
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-27-21 PART 3
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-27-21 PART 2
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-27-21 PART 2
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-27-21 PART 5
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-27-21 PART 5