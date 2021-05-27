Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rotary Club of Tyler honored for 100 years of service with Half Mile of History marker in Downtown Tyler

The Rotary Club of Tyler's new Half Mile of History marker in Downtown Tyler, dedicated to them...
The Rotary Club of Tyler's new Half Mile of History marker in Downtown Tyler, dedicated to them for their 100 years of service to the community at a ceremony Thursday afternoon.(KLTV)
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler honored the Rotary Club of Tyler with a permanent Half Mile of History marker downtime this afternoon for 100 years of service in the Tyler community.

The Rotary Club of Tyler was chartered on May 1, 1920. Because of the pandemic, the ceremony was postponed a year, but today people showed up to celebrate the 100 years of philanthropic work they’ve done through education, music, art, and more. The permanent marker sits on the sidewalk near the corner of Front and Erwin streets.

“That is the most exciting part about it because Rotary really doesn’t advertise, nor does it promote, because what Rotary does is we give back,” said Pamela Walters, president of the Tyler Rotary Club. “We give back not only to our community and to the state and the country, but to the planet. We do international projects every year, and the entire Rotarian membership gives back.”

According to the city, the goal of the Half Mile of History program is to pay tribute to people, places, organizations, and events that have contributed to the rich history of Tyler and Smith County.

