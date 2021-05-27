Nacogdoches County narcotics investigation results in 3 arrest, seizure of drugs, guns

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An ongoing investigation into a meth distribution ring by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office led to two arrests and the seizure of guns and several pounds of drugs Wednesday.

Johnathan Dean Tillery, 34, of Bronson, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to 400 grams, hinder apprehension/prosecution of a known felon, and possession of controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams. No bond amounts have been set for his charges.

Also still in the county jail, Deshay Lynn Melton has been charged with hinder apprehension or prosecution of a known felon. Her bond amount has been set at $15,000.

According to the press release, NCSO narcotics investigators arrested Jacob Miller last week after they seized nearly a pound of methamphetamine from him.

Brett Talliaferro, 27, of Lufkin, is still on the run, the press release stated. Numerous felony warrants have been filed on him.

During the investigation, NCSO investigators identified Tillery as the main suspect responsible for dealing a large amount of meth in the Etoile area and other parts of Nacogdoches County, the press release stated. They also allegedly received information that Taliaferro has been supplying narcotics to both Nacogdoches and Angelina counties.

“Conducting undercover operations, the Sheriff’s Office tracked the suspects to a local motel room in Nacogdoches County,” the press release stated. “The suspects were observed leaving the area, and a marked patrol unit conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle yesterday afternoon on South Street. "

Taliaferro jumped out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby wooded area, the press release stated. Tillery and Melton, who stayed in the car, were arrested and taken to the county jail.

“Seized from the vehicle were 26 ounces of methamphetamine, 20 pounds of Codeine, 14 grams of mushrooms, 46 grams of synthetic marijuana, 26 grams of Xanax,” the press release stated. “There were also eight guns seized from the vehicle.”

In the press release, Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said that the investigation determined that Miller, Taliaferro, and Tillery had strong ties together and authorities believe that moving pounds of meth into East Texas every week.

“The Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of Brett Taliaferro who is a wanted felon out of Nacogdoches and Angelina counties,” the press release stated. “Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or crime stoppers.”

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.