Man arrested in shooting death investigation of Waller County volunteer firefighter
The Waller County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the arrest but other details are very limited at this time.
HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - A man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter following the shooting death of a Waller County volunteer firefighter last weekend.
The Waller County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrested Wednesday afternoon and said the suspect remained in the county jail on a $100,000 bond.
“We are not releasing names or further details due to the ongoing investigation and the possibility of additional charges,” the department said Wednesday in a post on Facebook.
Waller County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace J.R. Woolley told KBTX the victim is 18-year-old Douglas William Smith.
Authorities say he was shot at a location Sunday night on Bowler Road but details of where exactly it happened were not immediately available.
Several sources tell KBTX Smith was a member of the Tri-County Fire Department.
A GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses has been posted online.
