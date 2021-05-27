Man arrested in shooting death investigation of Waller County volunteer firefighter

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - A man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter following the shooting death of a Waller County volunteer firefighter last weekend.

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrested Wednesday afternoon and said the suspect remained in the county jail on a $100,000 bond.

“We are not releasing names or further details due to the ongoing investigation and the possibility of additional charges,” the department said Wednesday in a post on Facebook.

Waller County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace J.R. Woolley told KBTX the victim is 18-year-old Douglas William Smith.

Authorities say he was shot at a location Sunday night on Bowler Road but details of where exactly it happened were not immediately available.

Several sources tell KBTX Smith was a member of the Tri-County Fire Department.

A GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses has been posted online.

