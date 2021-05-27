Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

WATCH: Jet skiers put out boat fire off Cleveland’s Whiskey Island

By Brian Duffy
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rescued from their burning boat just moments before they would have been forced to jump into Lake Erie as the Bayliner they were riding was overtaken by flames.

After the men were rescued, jet skiers surrounded the boat, spinning into turns and sending waves of water onto the boat and putting out the flames.

**WARNING: The following video contains explicit language**

Coast Guard Petty Officer Lauren Steenson said, when notified of emergency situations, the Coast Guard will send out an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast, or U.M.I.B., to make other boaters in the area aware in hopes that they may be able to help in a rescue situation.

It is unclear if that is what happened in this case.

“Clearly, the jet skiers were trying to help and we do encourage other mariners to be there and keep an eye on each other, but in this situation, the Coast Guard does not recommend those tactics,” she said.

Boaters in that situation should always try and put out the fire themselves and then look for ways off the boat if the situation becomes unsafe.

In this case, the boat apparently was carrying a significant amount of fuel.

“It’s definitely a concern. The No. 1 priority would be to extinguish the fire as quickly as possible and keep it away from the fuel source,” Steenson said.

Neither of the boaters were injured.

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith County emergency personnel respond to auto-pedestrian incident on FM 346
Marshall woman dies in two-vehicle wreck at intersection of US 80, FM 2199
File
East Texas sheriffs voice support, concern over bill allowing for permitless carry of handguns
Russell Wayne Melton, 28
Grand Saline man pleads guilty to theft of $440k in gold coins
Flooding along the Sabine River
Flooded Sabine River causing problems for residents, first responders

Latest News

An employee opened fire at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own...
Official: Shooter said he hated work years before killing 9 in Calif.
HISTORIC AFRICAN AMERICAN CEMETERY WEBEX
WebX: Historic African American Cemetery
WEBXTRA: Memorial Day gas prices in East Texas expected to be highest in years
WEBXTRA: Memorial Day gas prices in East Texas expected to be highest in years
In a photo provided by Russ Boxer, Kevin Clark plays drums as Jess Bess & The Intentions...
`School of Rock’ actor Kevin Clark killed in bike accident
The drummer from the hit movie "School of Rock" was killed in a cycling accident.
'School of Rock' drummer killed while biking