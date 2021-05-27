Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Heartfelt reunion: Stolen service dog returned to owner miles away from home

Aaron Morris was reunited with his stolen service dog.
Aaron Morris was reunited with his stolen service dog.(Morristown Hamblen Humane Society)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Reunited, and it feels so good!

Jolene, Aaron Morris’ service dog, was inside of his car at a gas station in western North Carolina when it was stolen Friday.

Someone found Jolene and took her to the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society in Tennessee just days later. Unfortunately, the organization couldn’t get up with Morris because his phone was also inside the stolen car.

The humane society turned to Facebook for help in locating Jolene’s owner, and the social media outlet did not disappoint.

Word got back to Morris and the pair shared a heartfelt reunion.

I got my baby girl back!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Posted by Aaron Morris on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person accused of stealing Morris’ 2006 Buick Lucerne. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Taylor Yates at (828) 356-2907.

UPDATE 5/26/2021: The K9 and owner have been reunited.

Posted by Haywood County Sheriff's Office - North Carolina on Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith County emergency personnel respond to auto-pedestrian incident on FM 346
Marshall woman dies in two-vehicle wreck at intersection of US 80, FM 2199
File
East Texas sheriffs voice support, concern over bill allowing for permitless carry of handguns
Russell Wayne Melton, 28
Grand Saline man pleads guilty to theft of $440k in gold coins
Flooding along the Sabine River
Flooded Sabine River causing problems for residents, first responders

Latest News

An employee opened fire at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own...
Official: Shooter said he hated work years before killing 9 in Calif.
HISTORIC AFRICAN AMERICAN CEMETERY WEBEX
WebX: Historic African American Cemetery
WEBXTRA: Memorial Day gas prices in East Texas expected to be highest in years
WEBXTRA: Memorial Day gas prices in East Texas expected to be highest in years
In a photo provided by Russ Boxer, Kevin Clark plays drums as Jess Bess & The Intentions...
`School of Rock’ actor Kevin Clark killed in bike accident
The drummer from the hit movie "School of Rock" was killed in a cycling accident.
'School of Rock' drummer killed while biking