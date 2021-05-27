Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly cloudy, warm, and humid through late this evening, then an increase in clouds with showers/thunderstorms after midnight, moving over northern counties. This line of storms should move south and southeast through the northern half of East Texas through the early morning hours. As this line move through, the greatest threat within these storms will be strong/gusty winds. Please remain alert as this should happen overnight tonight. More isolated thunderstorms are expected to move through during the day on Friday. The cold front that was expected on Saturday is now expected to move through very late on Friday afternoon/evening. This will keep rain chances in the forecast through East Texas through the first half of the day on Saturday before ending by evening for all. No rain expected on Sunday and most of Memorial Day, but a few showers may occur late on Monday evening. As we head into the time period of Tuesday through Thursday, rain chances increase again. 30-50% chances on Tue, 40-60% on Wed, and 40% on Thu. Because of the rain and the cold front late on Friday, temperatures should remain below normal as far as high temperatures. Lows should be near to slightly below normal.

