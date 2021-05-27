Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Daughter discusses Longview ISD naming school in honor of first Black school board member

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Sherry Smith joined East Texas Now to discuss South Ward Elementary being renamed for her father, Clarence W. Bailey.

The Longview ISD school board approved renaming South Ward Elementary as Clarence W. Bailey Elementary, to honor the district’s first Black school board member.

Smith said her father “felt he could make some changes not only in the black community” when he joined the school board.

She says his hard work and desire for furthering education will open doors for young people to be all they can be.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith County emergency personnel respond to auto-pedestrian incident on FM 346
Marshall woman dies in two-vehicle wreck at intersection of US 80, FM 2199
File
East Texas sheriffs voice support, concern over bill allowing for permitless carry of handguns
Russell Wayne Melton, 28
Grand Saline man pleads guilty to theft of $440k in gold coins
Flooding along the Sabine River
Flooded Sabine River causing problems for residents, first responders

Latest News

HISTORIC AFRICAN AMERICAN CEMETERY WEBEX
WebX: Historic African American Cemetery
WEBXTRA: Memorial Day gas prices in East Texas expected to be highest in years
WEBXTRA: Memorial Day gas prices in East Texas expected to be highest in years
WEBXTRA: Memorial Day gas prices in East Texas expected to be highest in years
WEBXTRA: Memorial Day gas prices in East Texas expected to be highest in years
Gregg County Courthouse removes mask requirement, updates protocols
Gregg County Courthouse removes mask requirement
Gregg County Courthouse removes mask requirement, updates protocols
Gregg County Courthouse removes mask requirement