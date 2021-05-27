Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

COVID-19 claims the life of another Texas prison system employee

Bill (Shane) Ball, 34, was assigned to the Wynne Food Service Unit in Huntsville.
Bill (Shane) Ball, 34, was assigned to the Wynne Food Service Unit in Huntsville.(TDCJ photo)
By Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee diagnosed with COVID-19 ON March 26 died Monday of complications from the virus.

Bill (Shane) Ball, 34, an inventory and store specialist with 16 months of service with the TDCJ, was assigned to the Wynne Food Service Unit in Huntsville.

“Bill Ball brought his best to work every single day, and in a short time had made a mark on TDCJ. He was willing to serve,” said TDCJ Manufacturing, Agribusiness and Logistics Division Director Billy Hirsch.

“He leaves behind a wife who also is a part of the TDCJ family and two young girls. Our prayers are with his family in this trying time.”

Forty-seven TDCJ employees have died as a result of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall woman dies in two-vehicle wreck at intersection of US 80, FM 2199
Smith County emergency personnel respond to auto-pedestrian incident on FM 346
Maintenance worker shocked in Longview
Worker suffers serious injuries from electrical incident at Longview apartment complex
File
East Texas sheriffs voice support, concern over bill allowing for permitless carry of handguns
Russell Wayne Melton, 28
Grand Saline man pleads guilty to theft of $440k in gold coins

Latest News

Protesters chant along South Broadway Avenue following the death of George Floyd
East Texas leaders reflect on race relations with law enforcement one year after George Floyd’s death
Source: KLTV Staff
ETN: Let’s Talk Tyler hosts George Floyd town hall meeting
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-27-21 PART 3
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-27-21 PART 3
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-27-21 PART 2
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-27-21 PART 2
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-27-21 PART 5
KLTV 10 PM NEWS 5-27-21 PART 5