Central Texas man found covered in blood on bed with bodies of wife, 2 children indicted

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – A Copperas Cove man who was found in December covered in blood on a bed with the bodies of his wife and two children has been named in an indictment charging two counts of capital murder and one count of murder.

Bryan Richardson, 28, remains in the Coryell County Jail where he’s held in lieu of bonds totaling $2.25 million.

Copperas Cove police found the two children and the woman, identified in a complaint as Kiera Michelle Ware, dead after responding to a request for a welfare check from the slain woman’s brother at around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2020 at a home at 1301 Fairbanks St.

An officer followed the brother into the backyard of the home where the man shined his cellphone flashlight throw a window, illuminating a dark liquid on the floor, the complaint said.

An officer entered the home through an open bay window and opened the back door.

Officers found “a large amount of blood on the kitchen and living room floors” and a small dog lying in a pool of blood in the kitchen, the complaint said.

Officers forced the locked door to a corner room open after discovering a “large pool of blood on the floor just outside the door,” and found Richardson lying on a bed, covered in blood, the complaint said.

Beneath him officers found the body of his wife and beside him the bodies of two children, identified in the complaint as “CR” and “BR.”

“BR” was next to his mother and the child’s body was wrapped in a blanket.

“CR” was next to “BR” and was covered by a comforter.

When officers asked Richardson what had happened, he claimed he didn’t know the complaint said.

Officers found a blood-covered kitchen knife on a table along with an empty six pack of beer and an empty bottle of the prescription antidepressant Trazodone.

Richardson was found to have three lacerations to his left arm that he said were self-inflicted, the complaint says.

He told officers, in response to question on a booking form about whether he was worried about losing a job, his spouse or custody of his children, “I already lost all of those.”

The older of the two children was a Pre-K student at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, the Copperas Cove ISD confirmed.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.