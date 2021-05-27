Bill to create 5th judicial court in Smith County passes in Senate

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Texas House bill which would create a fifth judicial court in Smith County is closer to reaching the governor’s desk after the Senate passed it on Wednesday.

HB 3774, authored by Rep. Jeff Leach (R-Plano), calls for the creation of 10 new judicial districts. Among those 10 would be the 475th Judicial District in Smith County.

The bill will now go to the governor’s desk for possible signature into law.

Previous story: Bill to create 5th judicial court in Smith County close to Senate passage

