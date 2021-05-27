Bill honoring 2 fallen Henderson County deputies passes in Texas Senate

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Legislation to rename a stretch of State Highway 198 in Henderson County to honor two deputies killed in the line of duty has received approval in the Texas Senate.

HB 1321, authored by Rep. Keith Bell (R-Forney), honors deputies Tony Ogburn and Paul Habelt, who died in 2007.

Randall Mays was convicted of capital murder in connection with the deputies’ deaths in May 2008. He used a rifle with a scope to shoot and kill Ogburn and Habelt after they responded to a disturbance in Payne Springs. Mays also wounded Deputy Kevin Harris before Mays was shot by law enforcement.

The bill will now go to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.

Previous story: Bill honoring 2 fallen Henderson County deputies passes in Texas House

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.