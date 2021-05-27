Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

A Better East Texas: Defunding police doesn’t work

KLTV General Manager Pat Stacey's latest commentary takes a look at efforts to "defund" police...
KLTV General Manager Pat Stacey's latest commentary takes a look at efforts to "defund" police forces and its effects.
By Pat Stacey
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It has been a year since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Since that day, protests and demonstrations have occurred. Born out of that movement was the idea of police reform and in some major cities, a de-funding of police departments.  

Cities and states across the land scrambled to respond to answer the calls for law enforcement revisions. But in that year, many of the cities that de-funded police, have seen a significant rise in violent crimes. Statistically, major American cities saw a 33-percent increase in homicides and 63 of the 66 largest police jurisdictions saw increases in at least one category of violent crimes. Now, there are surely many contributing factors to these increases. The pandemic and people being at home, economic issues with a significant portion of the population out of work, each could contribute to a surge in crimes. But it is also apparent that cities, like Portland, Oregon, that continue to have riots and destruction that also de-funded the police, that there is a cause-and-effect situation. Other cities, some in Texas, did the same funding move but it doesn’t appear that proposed solutions, if there were any, have taken shape or have had much impact.  

Unfortunately, when communities are left to themselves, they can’t self-police, at least in the areas of crime prevention and response. If and where police reform takes place, there must be a reasonable, attainable plan to carry out any transitions. Otherwise, we will further tear the civilized fabric of our country.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith County emergency personnel respond to auto-pedestrian incident on FM 346
Marshall woman dies in two-vehicle wreck at intersection of US 80, FM 2199
File
East Texas sheriffs voice support, concern over bill allowing for permitless carry of handguns
Russell Wayne Melton, 28
Grand Saline man pleads guilty to theft of $440k in gold coins
Flooding along the Sabine River
Flooded Sabine River causing problems for residents, first responders

Latest News

HISTORIC AFRICAN AMERICAN CEMETERY WEBEX
WebX: Historic African American Cemetery
WEBXTRA: Memorial Day gas prices in East Texas expected to be highest in years
WEBXTRA: Memorial Day gas prices in East Texas expected to be highest in years
WEBXTRA: Memorial Day gas prices in East Texas expected to be highest in years
WEBXTRA: Memorial Day gas prices in East Texas expected to be highest in years
Gregg County Courthouse removes mask requirement, updates protocols
Gregg County Courthouse removes mask requirement
Gregg County Courthouse removes mask requirement, updates protocols
Gregg County Courthouse removes mask requirement