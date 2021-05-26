Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... The rain continues to move out of East Texas this afternoon, but a few scattered showers are possible. Partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 80s.

Overnight we hold onto partly cloudy skies with morning temperatures in the low 70s. Most of tomorrow looks to be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s; however, it is possible we could see some late evening showers close to midnight. Those showers will stick around for Friday morning and then we’ll keep rain in the forecast for Saturday as well. While the first part of our Memorial Day Weekend will be wet, Sunday and Monday look dry. Temperatures for Monday in the mid 80s. Like this Thursday, a late shower on Monday night could be possible. Rain then is again in the forecast for Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Tyler man taken to hospital after pursuit, fiery crash
Marshall man found dead in car after shooting
Smith County emergency personnel respond to auto-pedestrian incident on FM 346
Abandoned strip mall fire
Officials respond to structure fire at abandoned strip mall in Tyler
Police: Man facing child molesting, sexual battery charges
Smith County authorities arrest 8 suspects in two-day prostitution sting

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 5-26-21
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 5-26-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 5-26-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 5-26-21
Disruptive Weather Outlook for the next 7 days.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips