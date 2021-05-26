Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... The rain continues to move out of East Texas this afternoon, but a few scattered showers are possible. Partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 80s.

Overnight we hold onto partly cloudy skies with morning temperatures in the low 70s. Most of tomorrow looks to be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s; however, it is possible we could see some late evening showers close to midnight. Those showers will stick around for Friday morning and then we’ll keep rain in the forecast for Saturday as well. While the first part of our Memorial Day Weekend will be wet, Sunday and Monday look dry. Temperatures for Monday in the mid 80s. Like this Thursday, a late shower on Monday night could be possible. Rain then is again in the forecast for Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.